Mets Infielder Reportedly Has 'No Promises' That He Will Stay With New York
One young member of the New York Mets certainly has made his presence felt over the last few games.
New York called up former No. 8 prospect Mark Vientos to replace Starling Marte while he is on the bereavement list and he has looked good so far with the club. It has been a small sample size as he's appeared in just two games, but he has been solid nonetheless.
Vientos collected three hits in four at-bats -- including a loud walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. He was expected to have a large role with New York this season but the club signed six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez in free agency and things changed,
The young infielder has spent most of the season in the minor leagues to this point and there is "no promises" that he will stick with the Mets right now despite an impressive two games, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Happiest of all was Vientos, who gets credit for handling an undeserved demotion with grace," Heyman said. "There are still no promises he sticks around once Starling Marte comes off the bereavement list, and Vientos suggested he isn’t thinking about that or anything beyond the joy following one of the biggest and best wins of the season."
Vientos has a lot of potential and should be able to help the Mets at some point but he just is in a tough situation right now. The Mets looked to add some pop into the lineup and Martinez is one of the best hitters in baseball.
Hopefully, he will be able to get an extended opportunity at some point this season and show what he can do.
More MLB: Six-Time All-Star Could Be Option For Mets To Add Much-Needed Depth