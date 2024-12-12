Mets Lose Former Top Prospect in Rule 5 Draft
While not of the magnitude of the signing of Juan Soto or the attempts to bring back Pete Alonso, there still has been other news from the New York Mets.
But in a bit of a surprise, the Mets didn't select anyone in the Rule 5 Draft, and instead lost former top prospect Mike Vasil, as he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies today. As reported by Mets' beat writer Tim Healey, the Phillies subsequently traded Vasil to the Tampa Bay Rays, while also grabbing relief pitcher Nate Lavender from New York.
Vasil, a 24-year-old right-handed starting pitcher, was selected in the 8th round of the 2021 amateur draft out of the University of Virginia. He posted a 1.29 ERA in three games in the Florida Coast League in 2021; Vasil then pitched for three teams in the Mets' organization in 2022, going 4-2 with an ERA of 3.53 in 18 games.
But after a promising ten games in Double-A Binghamton in 2023 in which he posted an ERA of 3.78 with 57 strikeouts in 51 innings, Vasil struggled at Triple-A Syracuse, going 12-14 with an ERA of 5.78 in 207 innings. In 2024, the righty regressed even further with a 6.04 ERA at Triple-A, prompting the Mets to leave him unprotected in the Rule 5 draft. Should Vasil fail to make the Rays' 40-man roster, he would return to the Mets.
As for Lavender, he was selected in the 14th round of the 2021 amateur draft. The left-handed reliever has had more success in the minor leagues than Vasil, going 10-6 with 13 saves and an ERA of 2.41 in 115.2 innings over 77 games; however, he was limited to just five games and seven innings last season with Triple-A Syracuse before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery. He may not see any action in the ensuing 2025 season.