Amazin' Clubhouse
Phillies in hot pursuit of Didi Gregorius and Dellin Betances; should Mets make a play for either?

Rick Laughland
by

A duo of former Yankees stars could be on the verge of joining their old manager.

The Mets could just start to begin feeling the sting of letting Joe Girardi landing in the City of Brotherly Love. The former Yankee skipper isn't wasting time in his recruting efforts as there's reported interest from the Phillies in signing reliever Dellin Betances and infielder Didi Gregorius. Austin Romine has also been linked to Philadelphia, according to multiple reports. 

Betances, an All-Star from 2014-2017, faced only two batters in 2019 due to a partial Achilles tear. At 6-foot-8, 265 pounds, it's unclear how healthy Betances will be even though he was healthy enough to be in the dugout for Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS. 

Meanwhile, Gregorius, 29, would be a major addition to the Mets lineup, but it's unclear where he'd play with Amed Rosario stationed at shortstop. 

Both players will command a hefty contract, but Betances fills a more pressing need for the Amazin's than Gregorius. The Mets lineup is formiddable and while Gregorius will provide an instant boost, the team would have to reshuffle the infield and are probably better served chasing more relief pitching and starting pitching to account for the loss of Zack Wheeler. 

While the role of manager's is being devalued across MLB, the relationships Girardi built during his time with the Yankees will make him a valuable recruiting chip for the Phillies as he'll be convincing the front office to bring in the duo of Betances and Gregorius as well as potentially adding Austin Romine. 

