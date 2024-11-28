AL Club Showing Interest in Mets' Free Agent Bounce-Back Pitcher
Beyond going after superstar outfielder Juan Soto in free agency, the New York Mets are in need of starting pitching this winter as well.
The Mets saw a trio of starters hit the open market in Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana, which means there are currently three gaping holes in their rotation.
New York can still decide to bring back any of these hurlers, but they're unsurprisingly drawing interest from other teams.
According to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Toronto Blue Jays are showing interest in the right-hander Severino.
Severino, as well as Manaea, both turned down the Mets' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer earlier in the month. This means that the Mets would receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round if one of these arms signs elsewhere.
After signing a one-year, $13 million prove it deal with the Mets last offseason, Severino had a major bounce-back campaign in Queens in 2024.
Despite dealing with injuries and underperformance from 2019-2023 in his last five seasons with the cross-town rival New York Yankees, Severino was able to stay healthy and make 31 starts during the regular season as a work horse in the Mets' rotation.
Severino posted an 11-7 record, a 3.91 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings, which were his most since 2018. He also produced a solid 3.24 ERA in three postseason starts for the Mets, who came up two wins shy of a World Series appearance.
Severino is now seeking a multi-year deal in free agency, as he is set to turn 31-years-old in spring training ahead of the 2025 season.
The Mets could potentially bring him back on a 2-3 year contract to bolster their rotation, but time will tell on that front regarding Severino's value on the open market.