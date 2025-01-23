AL Team Listed as 'Surprise Landing Spot' For Pete Alonso
SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino reported on X January 23 that, "Talks between Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are 'advancing,' per a source with knowledge. Not done yet and no guarantee that it gets there."
This report caught the attention of the New York Mets fanbase, as indications are that the Blue Jays and the Mets are the most likely landing destinations for Alonso at this point.
However, Pat Ragazzo of On SI contributed with his own report soon after Martino's that added, "According to sources briefed on the situation, the Blue Jays were not close on signing or acquiring any players as of Thursday morning/early afternoon."
He later wrote, "At this point, it still seems to be the case that nothing is close between Toronto and Alonso."
In other words, it still seems like the Alonso sweepstakes is wide open. And in addition to the Mets and Blue Jays, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller asserted that he thinks the Seattle Mariners are a "surprise landing spot" for Alonso, as he explained in a January 23 article.
"As far as team need is concerned, nothing about Seattle wanting Alonso would be surprising in the slightest. Save for signing 37-year-old Donovan Solano, the M's have done absolutely nothing this offseason to address the fact that they had one of the most anemic offenses in the majors last season, their elite starting rotation missing the playoffs because of it," Miller wrote.
"What would be surprising is if the Mariners found the money to make it happen, considering they are constantly acting like they can't afford to rub two nickels together and have to hope and pray they can budget their way to a .540 winning percentage in any given season.
"As a result, if they did sign Alonso, it's likely that trading away the three years and $72.5M left on Luis Castillo's contract would happen almost immediately thereafter," Miller added. "However, if they could sign Alonso to pretty much exactly what's left on Castillo's deal and also get some decent prospects for Castillo, sure seems like that would be a solid maneuver."
While Alonso's ultimate destination is currently uncertain, whichever team signs him will get one of baseball's bona fide sluggers in the middle of their lineup.