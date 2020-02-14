Amazin' Clubhouse
Alex Rodriguez reportedly may have interest in buying the Mets

Michael Natale

A deal may have fallen through between the Wilpons and Steve Cohen, but the New York Mets are still for sale. According to The New York Post's Thornton McEnery, Alex Rodriguez may have interest in buying the team. 

According to McEnery, Rodriguez is "kicking the tires" on the idea purchasing the Mets, a team he grew up rooting for. However, while Rodriguez's name has emerged as a potential suitor, sources told McEnery that A-Rod potentially buying the Mets is "a long shot." 

McEnery noted that sources also told him if Rodriguez were to place a bid to buy the Mets, it would probably be with an ownership group, similar to A-Rod's old New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter, who is part of an ownership group with the Miami Marlins. 

Rodriguez purchasing the Mets would certainly be interesting. As a guy who played 22 MLB seasons, he certainly has plenty of knowledge on the game of baseball. Of course, there is a business side to baseball as well. 

According to McEnery, Rodriguez has been investing in real-estate since 2003, and also has become involved in the financial field since his retirement from baseball in 2016. So, Rodriguez does have a business sense as well in addition to his deep baseball knowledge. 

As a free agent in 2000, Rodriguez almost signed with the Mets before signing with the Texas Rangers. Now, he has an opportunity to be apart of the organization he grew up idolizing in a much larger capacity, as the boss.  

