All-Star Closer Makes Sense for Mets if This AL Club Decides to Sell at Deadline
The New York Mets are in need of bullpen reinforcements and this potential acquisition would likely make a major impact.
Texas Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates just appeared in Tuesday night's All-Star Game for the American League, and it's possible that he will be made available with the trade deadline approaching on July 30.
The 37-year-old has had a stellar season for the Rangers, who are stuck in a hard place. As the defending World Series champions, Texas is 46-50 and five games back in the AL West. However, the Houston Astros have been red-hot, the Seattle Mariners are still a game up in first-place and the Rangers are even further back in the Wild Card race at 7.5 games behind the third and final spot.
So, while the team could still potentially make a run in the second-half, time is running out and Yates is a free agent after the season ends. He is also making $4.5 million in 2024, and is now owed less than this figure the rest of the way, meaning he is an affordable as a rental option.
The New York Post's Mark Sanchez brought up Yates as a fit for the New York Yankees, who the veteran reliever pitched for in 2016. But he would also provide a significant boost in the Mets' bullpen as well. Edwin Diaz has been shaky at best, and if he doesn't figure things out down the stretch, Yates could slide into the closer's role. In the very least, he'd be a strong setup man choice for rookie manager Carlos Mendoza.
Yates is a perfect 16-for-16 on save chances this year, and has a posted an elite 1.05 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Should Texas be willing to part with Yates at the deadline, he could help the Mets in a big way.