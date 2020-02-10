Amazin' Clubhouse
Yoenis Cepedes enters contract year more motivated than ever, but that doesn't mean Mets should consider resigning him

Rick Laughland

This will be Yoenis Cespedes' last year in a New York Mets uniform. The Cuban-born outfielder looks even more motivated than ever to return to the field healthy and produce at an MVP level. 

It's no coincidence that Cespedes is in a walk year and his internal motivation isn't derived from a love for the game, but a love for the next lucrative deal a productive season will bring. 

Look back to 2015 when Cespedes carried the Mets during the second half of the season after being acquired at the trade deadline. That was also a walk year and the outfielder made immense strides to lift the team to a World Series berth. 

With Spring training on the horiz,on videos of Cespedes sprinting and training have been found all over social media. He's come a long way since his run-in with a wild boar that sidelined him with an ankle injury the entire 2019 season. 

Clearly financially motivated, Cespedes' contract was amended and restructured this offseason where his salary for 2020 has been cut from $29.5 million to less than $10 million.

Now he has a reason to play 140-plus games and produce big time numbers in order to earn incentives that can raise his payscale and perhaps set himself up for one more major deal in the big leagues. 

That deal, however, should not come with the Mets. The Amazin's need to move on from Cespedes as even a breakout year in 2020 will be short-lived. The aging outfielder will fall into the same pattern as we've seen over the course of his career whereby he has an outstanding walk year then his production and motivation to take care of himself off the field tapers off. 

