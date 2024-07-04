American League Contender Could 'Try To Land' Mets Star This Summer
The New York Mets are one of the most intriguing teams to look out for with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
New York has been one of the most fun teams in baseball over the last month and appears to be a team that could fight for a postseason spot.
The Mets are loaded with talent all throughout the roster -- despite a rough start to the season -- and could look to add this summer by trading away from their surplus of starting pitchers. New York -- unlike many teams -- has a handful of solid starters and Luis Severino has been mentioned as a trade candidate and one team that could pursue him is the Baltimore Orioles, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Their approach is to hold onto all of their top prospects and deal from the middle of their farm system, which is better than the top of the most teams' systems," Bowden said. "That being said, a trade for (Garrett Crochet) would probably have to start with (Samuel Basallo) or (Coby Mayo), which could mean the Orioles pivot to a less starter, perhaps pursuing a reunion with Jack Flaherty of the (Detroit Tigers) or trying to land Luis Severino from the Mets."
Severino has completely turned things around this season with the Mets and has plenty of American League East experience after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Yankees.
Baltimore clearly has the best farm system in baseball and could be a great partner in a deal if the Mets decide to move Severino.
