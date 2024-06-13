American League Contender Linked To Mets Superstar In Possible Deadline Deal
The New York Mets could end up dealing away one of the the club's biggest fan favorites this summer.
New York is in danger of being sellers for the second straight summer and it sounds like superstar first baseman Pete Alonso may actually end up being traded.
He will be a free agent this summer and the two sides seemingly haven't made progress on a new deal. With the Mets currently eight games under .500, it seems like Alonso's days are numbered in New York.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden took a look at all of the possible contending teams and who could make sense as trade candidates and linked the star slugger to the Seattle Mariners.
"Position targets: Corner bat (and) bullpen arm," Bowden said. "Corner bat: Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Luis Robert Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Josh Bell, Brent Rooker, Lane Thomas, Taylor Ward."
Alonso has had an inconsistent start to the season but has started to turn things around lately. The star slugger has 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 66 games played.
Any trade involving the star slugger would be a pure disappointment this summer. Although the Mets have struggled, he has developed into a fan favorite and is a homegrown star. Alonso would be a great player to continue to build around but he has been the club's most talked about trade candidate.
Alonso has been great so far throughout his career with the Mets but the Mariners are looking for a slugger and have been linked to him on multiple occasions. Don't be surprised if speculation continues to pick up.
