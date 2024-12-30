Analyst Asserts Ideal Mets Lineup Around Juan Soto
The New York Mets secured one of baseball's biggest and brightest superstars when they signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal earlier this month.
However, no player — despite how fantastic they may be — is good enough to win a World Series by themselves. Soto will need a supporting cast around him to help bring the Mets its first championship since 1986.
While many vital pieces of these are already on New York's roster, there could also be more on the way. And even if not, the Mets' current pieces will need to gel into the lineup with each other.
During a December 28 appearance on Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio, analyst Jeff Joyce discussed what he believes to be the ideal lineup construction around Soto.
"I think I'd rather have [Alex] Bregman [and] Vientos at first if I'm the Mets, versus Alonso," Joyce said. "Now, look, Alonso is your guy, fans love him, Bregman was a part of those Astros teams, so there's that to deal with.
"There's more versatility with Bregman there in the lineup. He can give you some good at-bats. I mean, he could hit in front of Soto, he could hit behind Soto," Joyce continued. "Do you like Lindor-Soto-Bregman-Nimmo-Vientos, or do you like Lindor-Soto-Alonso-Nimmo-Vientos as your top 5?
"I like of like Bregman there. He's not going to hit for as much power [as Alonso], but he's going to give you better at-bats in big spots," Joyce added.
Hearing the Mets' potential lineup options if they signed Bregman or Alonso — which is a big 'if' — has got to get New York fans excited.
What's for sure is that either of those two proposed lineups look elite. It also looks pretty good without Bregman or Alonso.