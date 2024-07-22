Astros Called Possible Landing Spot For Mets Superstar In Unlikely Move
The New York Mets aren't going to be selling ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 30th.
New York has played too well lately to warrant a sell-off. The Mets currently hold a National League Wild Card spot and with just over a week remaining until the trade deadline, there isn't time left for the Mets to completely fall apart and trigger a firesale.
Despite this, Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso was mentioned by The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman on their list of the top 50 players who could be traded at the deadline, although they did say a trade is unlikely. If the Mets were to somehow change their mind, though, they mentioned the Houston Astros as a landing spot for Alonso.
"At the end of May, Pete Alonso stood a good chance of being the biggest name on the move this deadline," Britton and Gleeman said. "Now, with the Mets back in the Wild Card hunt, trading the face of the franchise is a lot less palatable for president of baseball operations David Stearns. In the event, that things go suddenly and significantly south for New York, well, Alonso could still fetch a nice return in his walk year.
"It hasn't been a vintage season for the first baseman; after averaging 44 homers and 111 RBIs in his first five years, he's on pace for 32 dingers and 86 driven-in. Potential landing spots: Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, (and) Seattle Mariners."
Alonso seemed like he could be traded earlier this season, but at this point, it would be an absolute shock if he wasn't in New York on August 1st.
