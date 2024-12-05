A's Made Significant Offer to Another Mets' Free Agent
It turns out Luis Severino wasn't the only free agent starting pitcher the A's were targeting from the New York Mets.
Earlier on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN and Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports reported the news of Severino signing a three-year, $67 million deal with the Athletics. However, later that day, Jon Heyman of the New York York Post reported that the team was preparing to offer lefty starter Sean Manaea a "big offer" before opting to sign Severino.
Manaea debuted with the Athletics in 2016 and pitched for them until 2021; he followed that six-year run in Oakland by pitching for the San Diego Padres in 2022 and the San Francisco Giants in 2023.
The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets last offseason, with an opt-out after the second year. In 2024, the first year under that contract, Manaea put together the best season of his career so far.
In 32 starts, the lefty tossed a career-high 181.2 innings, compiling a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts.
Just like Severino, the lefty declined the $21.05 million qualifying offer after opting out of the second year of his deal with the Mets; he is now a free agent seeking a multi-year contract offer.
With Severino now with the A's, the Mets' current starting pitchers on their roster are Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and the recently signed Frankie Montas.
The Amazins would love nothing more than to have Manaea back for the 2025 season, as he became the team's ace last season to offset numerous injuries in the starting rotation. However, with the news that the southpaw was offered a huge contract from the A's and Severino's recent signing, it may not be easy, especially with Manaea coming off a career year and his market value continuing to increase.