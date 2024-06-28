Blue Jays Dominant Hurler Could Be Perfect Solution For Mets At Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays seem to be nearing a firesale.
Toronto has struggled so far this season despite sky-high expectations and there's a strong chance the club decides to make major changes. The Blue Jays' core is impressive despite a bad record this year but they won't be able to afford everyone with massive contracts looming.
Because of the weak record and high costs coming, it seems like the Blue Jays could end up being sellers this summer.
If that ends up being the case, the New York Mets certainly should be considering a move. New York seems like a team that could end up buying and the bullpen has been mentioned as an area that could use a boost.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned dominant reliever Yimi García as a possible trade candidate and he would make perfect sense for the Mets.
"The Blue Jays are 6 1/2 games out of playoff position and may soon be convinced to become 'sellers' if they continue to spiral," Bowden said. "If that happens, the 33-year-old righty could be among the first to go. García has a 2.57 ERA over 27 appearances with five saves and 37 strikeouts in 28 innings. However, he was placed on the Injured List on June 17 with right elbow ulnar neuritis. He will be a free agent after this season."
If he is able to recover soon, he certainly could help the Mets' bullpen. He is having arguably the best season of his career and boasts a 2.57 ERA to go along with an eye-popping 37-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 innings.
