Brad Brach Returns to New York Mets as Club Continues to Strengthen Bullpen

Justin Rimpi
by

Brach is a savvy veteran that will repair weak point of team in 2019

The New York Mets acquired reliever Brad Brach midway through the 2019 season from the Chicago Cubs, and he made such an impression on General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen that Brach will return to Flushing for the 2020 season.

Brach, 33, is a New Jersey native and was 1-1 with a 3.68 E.R.A. for the Mets during 19 appearances with the club in 2019.

Brach signed a one-year contract with the Mets where they will have to pay him $850,000. The contract also includes a club option for the 2021 season.

The Mets bullpen was the weakest point of their team last season, and Van Wagenen choosing to bring Brach back will strengthen this part of the team. In addition to the signing of former Yankee reliever Chasen Shreve, Van Wagenen has improved the bullpen significantly this off season. 

The Mets were 25th in the league with a 4.95 bullpen E.R.A. in 2019.

The Mets bullpen still needs more help though. 

The most glaring issue for the team is the back end of their bullpen. Closer Edwin Diaz, and set up man Jeurys Familia, struggled tremendously in 2019 and this means Van Wagenen must decide who he will bring in to solidify the Mets ability to close out games in 2020.

Brach is a risk-free signing for the Mets. He brings a record of success to Flushing, and comes at such a bargain for the club. If Brach is able to pick up from where he left off last season, he would be a welcome addition to the Mets bullpen.

In Brach's eight-year career with the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs he is 36-27 with a 3.33 E.R.A.

Van Wagenen will have an opportunity to continue improving the Mets, and especially their bullpen, at the Winter Meetings in San Diego which take place from Dec. 8-12.   

