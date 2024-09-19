Brandon Nimmo Sends Strong Message to Mets Fans
The New York Mets improved to 84-68 after their dominant 10-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
9 of those 10 runs were scored in the fourth inning, and 3 were a byproduct of Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo's 20th home run of the season and his second in the last five games.
There's no question that the Mets are rolling heading into their final home series of the season against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies. While they've worked their way into Wild Card position, New York must continue their winning ways over their final 10 games if they're to play in the postseason.
And after Wednesday's game, Nimmo delivered an impassioned plea to Mets fans to help them out this weekend.
"I mean we're ready to go," Nimmo said of this weekend's series, per SNY. "This is going to be playoff baseball. And Mets fans, we need you guys to fill this place up. This place needs to be rocking on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
"We need your help! We need everybody to get out here! We need this place full! This is playoff baseball! This is what you guys want! Let's go, Let's go Mets!" Nimmo continued.
The Mets have struggled against the Phillies so far this season, posting a 3-6 record against them that included losing two games out of three in their recent series in Philadelphia.
That said, the Mets have been MLB's best team since June 1, posting a 60-35 record since that point. While the Mets almost surely won't overtake the Phillies in the NL East, they can still make a major statement this weekend — especially with their fanbase behind them.