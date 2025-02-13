Brandon Sproat’s Triple-A struggles could be a good thing for Mets
New York Mets top prospect Brandon Sproat cruised through the lower levels of the minor leagues before encountering challenges at Triple-A last season, but that adversity could ultimately benefit him in the long run.
The 2023 second-round pick dominated both High-A and Double-A with a five-pitch mix that includes a fastball capable of reaching triple digits and a plus changeup. He posted a combined 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 110:31 K:BB ratio over 87.2 innings at those two levels.
However, after earning a promotion to Triple-A in August, Sproat struggled, allowing 24 earned runs on 36 hits in 28.2 innings, resulting in a 7.53 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.
“I kind of got away from who I am up there, and that’s attacking no matter what and not worrying about results,” Sproat reflected Thursday. "It was a learning curve. Nerves kind of kicked in. A little bit of a bigger stage…After the year was done, I looked back and I realized my faults there and what I needed to work on."
Despite a challenging finish to his first professional season, Sproat remains highly regarded, entering 2025 as the No. 46 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings. Some believe he could make his big-league debut as soon as this year.
Carlos Mendoza responds to Sproat's struggles
At spring training, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza weighed in on Sproat's struggles at Triple-A after the right-hander threw three innings of live batting practice on Thursday.
"I'm probably not gonna sound right, but you want those guys to struggle in the minor leagues,” Mendoza said. “You want those guys to face some type of adversity and see how they respond. Because that’s part of it, being a big leaguer—the mental side and how you’re going to respond after a bad outing. He flew through the minors, and it was easy for him. He got to a level where [he] had to make some adjustments."
Sproat, 24, flashed his potential against big-league competition while sporting a brand-new mustache in Port St. Lucie on Thursday. The hard-throwing righty struck out Francisco Álvarez, generated swinging strikes from Jesse Winker and Brett Baty, and made an impressive catch on a scorching comebacker hit by infielder Jared Young.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Mets’ starting rotation includes veterans like Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson, along with potential sixth-man options like Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill.
Thanks to their depth, the Mets have no need to rush the University of Florida product’s development. As long as Sproat is in big-league camp this spring, he will have the chance to learn from the veterans on the roster.
Should he return to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the season, Sproat will have an opportunity to show he has learned from last year’s struggles, positioning himself for a potential call-up to the major leagues in late 2025 or early 2026.