Braves 'Highly Unlikely' to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

Don't expect Jacob deGrom to bolt to a division rival in free agency.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves are highly unlikely to sign deGrom or any other shortstop besides Dansby Swanson.

"The Braves are reluctant to enter into a deal with any player who takes up too high a percentage of their payroll, knowing in future seasons the salaries of their young players will rise," Rosenthal wrote.

For several months, deGrom has been linked to the Braves because Atlanta is in close proximity to his home in DeLand, Florida. However, deGrom is going to likely command close to or more than Max Scherzer's historic $43.3 million per year.

Meanwhile, the Mets have remained in contact with deGrom's camp. While the Braves are unlikely to sign deGrom, the Texas Rangers are the biggest known threat to swipe the two-time Cy Young Award winner away from Queens.

The 34-year-old deGrom has spent a significant amount of time on the injured list the past two seasons with elbow and shoulder injuries. That said, the Mets would still like to have him back, inserting him at the top of their rotation next to Scherzer.