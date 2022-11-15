Skip to main content

Braves 'Highly Unlikely' to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

The Braves are an unlikely suitor for Jacob deGrom, which is good news for the Mets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Don't expect Jacob deGrom to bolt to a division rival in free agency.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves are highly unlikely to sign deGrom or any other shortstop besides Dansby Swanson.

"The Braves are reluctant to enter into a deal with any player who takes up too high a percentage of their payroll, knowing in future seasons the salaries of their young players will rise," Rosenthal wrote.

For several months, deGrom has been linked to the Braves because Atlanta is in close proximity to his home in DeLand, Florida. However, deGrom is going to likely command close to or more than Max Scherzer's historic $43.3 million per year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, the Mets have remained in contact with deGrom's camp. While the Braves are unlikely to sign deGrom, the Texas Rangers are the biggest known threat to swipe the two-time Cy Young Award winner away from Queens.

The 34-year-old deGrom has spent a significant amount of time on the injured list the past two seasons with elbow and shoulder injuries. That said, the Mets would still like to have him back, inserting him at the top of their rotation next to Scherzer.

Jacob deGromMax ScherzerDansby SwansonNew York Mets

Read More

Braves 'Highly Unlikely' to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

New York Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

The Mets have reportedly been in contact with the Rays about their available pitching.
News

New York Mets Contact Rays in Search of Pitching Help

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing interest in left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
News

New York Mets Showing Interest in Andrew Heaney

By Pat Ragazzo
Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

Source: New York Mets Interested in Carlos Rodon

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.
News

Seattle Mariners Showing Interest in Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets Extend Qualifying Offers to These Players

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after coming out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets' Free Agent ace Jacob deGrom Interested in Texas Rangers

By Pat Ragazzo