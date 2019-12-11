Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

BREAKING: Mets reportedly agree to one-year deal with free agent pitcher Michael Wacha

Rick Laughland

The New York Mets did have a trick up their sleeves that no one saw coming after agreeing to a one-year, $3M deal with former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Wacha's deal is worth up to a possible $7M in incentives. 

The 28-year old was often injured during his Cardinals career making 20 or more starts just four times in his seven seasons with the club. 

The 6-foot-6, 215 pound righty is a terrific fit as a fifth starter although his durability has often been brought into question. The Mets now might be able to include a player like Steven Matz in the Starling Marte trade as the signing of Wacha shores up the backend of the rotation and adds quality pitching depth the Amazin's can throw at opponents. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets willing to part ways with Brandon Nimmo in potential Starling Marte trade with Pirates

Rick Laughland

The Amazin's looking to bolster their outfield.

Carlos Beltran Expects Edwin Diaz to be the Mets Closer at the Start of the 2020 Season

Michael Natale

Despite Diaz's struggles in 2019, it looks like he will still be the closer of the New York Mets in 2020.

Brodie Van Wagenen is happy with state of team

Justin Rimpi

Brodie Van Wagenen says many of the Mets needs have already been filled this off season

Mets Ownership change will put embattled GM Brodie Van Wagenen on thin ice

Rick Laughland

The New York Mets GM needs to get team back into the playoff mix.

Brodie Van Wagenen on Why the Mets Didn't Make More of an Effort to Re-Sign Zack Wheeler

Michael Natale

The New York Mets GM spoke to the media as free agency is getting set to heat up

Wilpons reportedly lost $120M over last two years; 'at debt limited allowed by MLB'

Rick Laughland

Financial hardship behind the Mets change in ownership.

METS ANNOUNCE 2020 COACHING STAFF

Rick Laughland

Mets PR staff announces the staff around Carlos Beltran.

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen will have his work cut out for him at MLB Winter Meetings

Justin Rimpi

What will the Mets do at the Winter Meetings?

Mets among several teams interested in former Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello

Rick Laughland

The New Jersey native could play closer to home in 2020.

Brad Brach returns to New York Mets

Justin Rimpi

Brad Brach wil help to shore up the Mets shaky bullpen heading into 2020