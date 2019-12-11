BREAKING: Mets reportedly agree to one-year deal with free agent pitcher Michael Wacha

The New York Mets did have a trick up their sleeves that no one saw coming after agreeing to a one-year, $3M deal with former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Wacha's deal is worth up to a possible $7M in incentives.

The 28-year old was often injured during his Cardinals career making 20 or more starts just four times in his seven seasons with the club.

The 6-foot-6, 215 pound righty is a terrific fit as a fifth starter although his durability has often been brought into question. The Mets now might be able to include a player like Steven Matz in the Starling Marte trade as the signing of Wacha shores up the backend of the rotation and adds quality pitching depth the Amazin's can throw at opponents.