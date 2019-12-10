Brodie Van Wagenen on Why the Mets Didn't Make More of an Effort to Re-Sign Zack Wheeler

On the first day of the Winter Meetings, Brodie Van Wagenen spoke in front of the media and discussed a wide variety of topics as the New York Mets get set for free agency. One area that came up was Zack Wheeler, who recently signed with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Van Wagenen said of the Wheeler situation, "the value for what we thought the investment (was) didn't line up. The projections that we had for Zack (Wheeler), both short-term and long-term, didn't quite match up to the market he was able to enjoy."

So, Van Wagenen and the rest of the Mets upper-management pretty much projected that Wheeler's production would not line up with the contract he received. Wheeler signed a five-year/ $118 million deal with the Phillies, and he will get to face his old team several times each season.

Even if they feel like this is an overpay for Wheeler, it's difficult to see him walk being that the Mets were very patient with him through his injuries and now he has finally come into his own.

When the Mets traded for Marcus Stroman during last season's trade deadline, it seemed likely that the team would not sign Wheeler to a long-term deal. In fact, there was plenty of speculation that he would be traded at the deadline. Instead, the Mets held onto him and went for a late playoff-push, but fell just short.

It was hard to envision the Mets breaking the bank for Wheeler given the potential money they will have tied up with their starting pitching staff. Last season, Jacob deGrom signed a five year/$137.5 million deal. For now, that's the only big money they have invested in their starting pitching staff. However, Marcus Stroman will be a free agent after the 2020 season, and Noah Syndergaard has two years left of team control. If they plan on extending Stroman and Syndergaard, it would have been difficult for them to give Wheeler the five years and $118 million as well.

Now, the Mets will need to find a fifth starter for their rotation. Some options include staying in-house and moving Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman from the bullpen to the starting staff. If not, there are some solid free agents available including Rick Porcello and Tanner Roark.