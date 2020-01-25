Brodie Van Wagenen Seems Confident With the Mets' Roster Despite Starling Marte Trade Rumors

Friday was the start of a new era for the New York Mets, as they officially introduced Luis Rojas as their new manager. Following the introduction, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen answered questions from the media. One question brought up was if Van Wagenen was trying to make anymore big roster splashes, perhaps via trade before the start of the 2020 season.

"We don't want to disrupt what we have. We do have the chemistry that I spoke of," Van Wagenen said according to SNY. "We have a culture where people buy into one another and that they believe they can pick each other up. I don't see a deal that's going to disrupt that environment."

So, at this point, it seems pretty unlikely that the Mets will trade for someone like Starling Marte, despite being linked to trade talks to acquire the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder all winter. Van Wagenen made it clear that the Mets like the chemistry they have, and they don't want to put a damper on that. But, Van Wagenen wouldn't totally rule out making a trade.

"If there's an opportunity to continue to improve our roster, we'll explore it," said Van Wagenen. "But, our aggressiveness right now is focused on getting ready for Spring Training now with the players we have."

Adding someone like Starling Marte would certainly be an upgrade for this Mets lineup. He's a player who hits for average, has some pop in his bat, can steal bases, and has a strong glove in the outfield. That being said, the Mets do have outfield depth, so it's not necessarily a necessity for them to acquire the 31-year-old outfielder.

If the Mets roster does stay as is, it will be interesting to see how Luis Rojas deals with all the depth his team has. Between Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Dominic Smith, Jake Marisnick, and potentially Yoenis Cespedes, that's a lot of capable MLB players looking for reps in the outfield. How Rojas gets all these players plenty of at-bats remains to be seen.

Depth is a good problem to have, and the Mets certainly have that.