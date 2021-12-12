Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Mets' Managerial Role

Not much of a surprise.

After emerging as the clear cut favorite to land the Mets' managerial job, Buck Showalter will be moving on to the second round of the interview process this week.

And along with Showalter, Astros bench coach Joe Espada is an additional finalist as well.

The New York Post first reported that Showalter and Espada made it to the next round.

The belief is that Mets owner Steve Cohen will be involved in this last stage as the team hopes to name a hire by the end of the week.

In addition to Showalter and Espada, the Mets spoke with ex-Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly (bowed out), Ex-Met and current Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Showalter, 65, holds the best track record out of this group and is the most experienced candidate, having managed a total of 20 seasons in the big-leagues. He also has experience managing in New York, which is a plus.

Mets superstar pitcher Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Showalter to be the team's next manager, as sources told Inside the Mets on Tuesday.

As for Espada, he served as a special assistant to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman in 2014, while current Mets GM Billy Eppler was the assistant GM in the Bronx. Espada interviewed for the Oakland Athletics' managerial vacancy last week as well.

Both Showalter and Espada were seen as the two most serious candidates in the race from the start. Now, they will be moving on to what is expected to be the final round before the Mets make a decision.