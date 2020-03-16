Amazin' Clubhouse
'Bulk' of Luis Rojas' staff and 'many' players remain in Port St. Lucie working out

Rick Laughland

With the baseball world and world at large hitting the pause button, the New York Mets are keeping their core group of coaches and players together in Port St. Lucie. 

According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are keeping the "bulk" of the coaching staff together and "many" players will remain down in Florida at the team's Spring Training Center. 

There were multiple reports that Opening Day for MLB could start as late as Memorial Day, which would be an unprecendented measure. With the layoff possibly last three months, it's important for players to get work in, while respecting the CDC and WHO guidelines to maintain social distance and the ban on large social gatherings. 

These are strange times indeed and for the first time since 1994-1995, the MLB season will be impacted and shutdown for portions of the season. A return to normalcy will be warmly welcomed after the widespride pandemic and panic that has seeped into certain corners of the globe and country. 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to determine whether the full 162-game slate will be played and how that will impact teams in the Northeast trying to play baseball in the bitter cold of November. 

In reality, fans could be looking at a shortened baseball regular season or in the case they play 162-games, neutral site games haven't been ruled out all together. 

With the country still in the thick of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball will be on hiatus for the forseeable future, but there will be a plethora of important decisions down the pipeline as to how the league will handle the rest of the regular season and playoffs. 

