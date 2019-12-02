Mets reportedly showing interest in Brewers reliever Josh Hader

The Mets recognize that rebuilding the bullpen is top of mind now with the MLB Hot Stove rumors heating up. The Amazin's blew 27 saves during the 2019 campaign and it's no secret that if they were able to even cut that number in half that playoffs would have been a distinct possibility.

The Brewers hot September run was a major deterrent for the Mets to make the second NL Wildcard spot and one of the reasons for Milwaukee's late season surge was the performance of Hader.

According to a report from SNY, the Brewers would likely command a starter caliber player like: J.D. Davis, Dominic Smith or Jeff McNeil. While Davis and even more likely Smith would be potential trade chips, McNeil has to be considered a near untouchable player for the Amazin's.

Hader had a very solid 2019 campaign posting a 3-5 record with a 2.63 ERA and 0.806 WHIP. The Brewers closer amassed 37 saves and struck out 138, while walking just 20.

If a trade was to be made for Hader, that would almost assuredly make Edwin Diaz expendable. Mets newly hired manager Carlos Beltran vowed to fix Diaz, but his control problems were so far out of whack last season that he had to be sent down for assignment to fix his mechanics.

The Mets are among several teams inquiring about Hader, so that may create a bidding war that will drive up his asking price. So long as the Mets don't sell the farm or give up a centerpiece like McNeil, it's worth kicking the tires on to see if they can improve upon one of MLB's worst bullpens from 2019.