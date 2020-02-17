Can Yoenis Cespedes be an everyday player in 2020?

Something to watch for as Spring Training looms is the status of Yoenis Cespedes. The 34-year-old outfielder has not appeared in a game since July of 2018, and has only played in 119 games since 2017.

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding the two-time All-Star after a majority of his remaining contract was restructured into incentives as opposed to guarantees as part of a settlement because of an injury he sustained on his ranch. The question that fans have is what can the New York Mets get out of Cespedes in 2020, and can he be an everyday player?

How Cespedes will perform in 2020 is probably the biggest mystery facing this Mets team. There are factors that could lead to him having a productive season and maybe being close to an everyday player. Of course, given that his contract is now full of incentives, that could be motivation for him to have a good season. In addition to that, it's also a contract year for Cespedes, so he will look to show that he can still be one of the game's most feared home run hitters.

The key here is motivation. A motivated Cespedes could lead to him wanting to be an everyday player. If he's productive and can return to old form, imagine this Mets lineup with two big-time home run hitters in Cespedes and Pete Alonso? That could be fun to watch. And if Cespedes is motivated, there's no reason he can't have a productive season.

But, then there's the other side of all of this. While Cespedes does have plenty of motivation to perform well in 2020, there are hurdles for him that could make it difficult for him to be an everyday player.

First of all, Cespedes is coming off of some major injuries. If he's lost some of his speed, he may struggle in the field. If that's the case, the Mets may have a hard time having him play in a majority of games. Realistically, we don't yet know what kind of shape Cespedes is in. Spring Training will be key for him to see if he's 100-percent ready to go.

While the injuries are a concern for Cespedes, the way the Mets are constructed, they have plenty of depth. With that being said, if Cespedes were to be an everyday player, that would be taking away at-bats from guys like J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo. Two players who you'd expect to be key contributors, and also be with the Mets beyond 2020. So, even if Cespedes is productive, Mets manager Luis Rojas is going to need to utilize the depth of this team because it is one of their greatest strengths.

So, it's difficult to see Yoenis Cespedes being an everyday player in 2020. Will he play in 140 plus games? Probably not. But, that doesn't mean he can't be productive for this Mets team. What seems more likely at this point is that he plays in around 100 games or so, and that's if he's healthy enough.

The motivation is there for Cespedes. He certainly wants to prove the critics wrong this year. If all goes well and he's healthy, he could have a season with around 25 home runs and 65 RBI. But, Cespedes' days as an everyday player in the National League could be numbered.

At the end of the day, there's only one person who truly knows if Yoenis Cespedes can still be an everyday player in the MLB, and that's himself.