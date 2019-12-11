Amazin' Clubhouse
Carlos Beltran Expects Edwin Diaz to be the Mets Closer at the Start of the 2020 Season

Michael Natale

New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran spoke to reporters at the Winter Meetings, and was asked if Edwin Diaz would be their closer in 2020. 

"Right now, the way our bullpen is set up, the guy that we brought was Edwin Diaz to be the closer," Beltran said according to SNY. "There's no doubt that last year he had a down year. This year he's working really hard. He's in great shape, so we expect Edwin (Diaz) to be in that position."

So, Beltran did not totally commit to Diaz being the Opening Day closer of the Mets, but that seems to be the plan at this point. 

Diaz, who was acquired by the Mets last offseason from the Seattle Mariners along with Robinson Cano, is coming off of the worst season of his MLB career. In 2019, Diaz was 2-7, with a 5.59 ERA. He also allowed 15 home runs and 58 hits in 58 innings pitched. It was a season to forget for Diaz, who was one of the best relief pitchers in baseball prior to the trade.

Diaz left the Mets with no choice but to remove him from the closer's role during the middle of the 2019 season when they made a late-season push for the playoffs. In 2019, Diaz saved 26 games, but he had seven blown saves. 

Despite Diaz's struggles in 2019, it's difficult for the Mets to give up on him. He is just 25-years-old, and was still fooling batters in 2019, striking out 99. His issues were the long ball and at times he would lose command of his pitches, particularly his slider. 

The Mets are hoping that their new coaching staff will be able to fix Diaz. After all, we're talking about a guy who had a career 2.64 ERA before joining the Mets. 

So for now, Carlos Beltran expects Edwin Diaz to be the closer. However, if his 2019 struggles continue into 2020, Beltran may have to remove him from the closer's role. 

