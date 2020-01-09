The Boston Red Sox have been accused for the second time in as many season's for stealing the signs of their opponents.

Back in 2017, the Red Sox were proven to have used an Apple Watch in order to steal signs against the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday the Red Sox were accused once again of stealing signs.

The team was allegedly using their video replay room to steal signs during their 119-win season, which culminated in being crowned the 2018 World Series champions. This news was first reported by The Athletic.

Alex Cora, the manager of the Red Sox in 2018, in addition to being the bench coach of the Houston Astros during their World Series winning season in 2017 is also at the center of this scandal.

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers outed his ex-team's systematic sign-stealing apparatus that included the use of camera's in the outfield, and the hitting of a trash can in order to communicate the upcoming pitch to the hitter up at the plate.

This newest sign-stealing scandal brings up something that took place in new Mets manager Carlos Beltran's past the future Hall of Famer would like to forget.

Beltran was said to be integral in the Astros sign-stealing campaign in 2017. It was widely reported that Beltran was one of the masterminds behind the use of technology in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Major League Baseball is investigating both the Astros and Red Sox, and the punishment for all parties involved can be severe. Cora could find himself banned from baseball for a period of time, as can current Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

The fate of both these men, and what the league's investigation unearths will impact Beltran directly. If Beltran is found to be an integral part of the Astros sign-stealing in 2017 he will be in hot water before he is even able to get his feet wet as a major league manager.

New York Mets fans, in addition to Mets management, must come to terms that Beltran's future with the team is up in the air and his fate is in the hands of the office of Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The decision by General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen to hire Beltran as the team's new skipper looked questionable a few months ago, but it looks even worse now.