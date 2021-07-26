Carlos Carrasco Could Re-Join Mets This Week

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) tossed three shutout innings with six strikeouts on Sunday in what was likely his final rehab start before re-joining the big-league club.

After trading for left-hander Rich Hill, the Mets could be adding another big piece to their rotation later this week.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) tossed an impressive rehab start in Syracuse on Sunday. Carrasco hit his goal of three innings, allowing no runs, while striking out six batters.

The 34-year-old's fastball reached 96 mph, and 32 of his 38 pitches were for strikes.

After the Mets' 5-4 win over the Blue Jays yesterday, manager Luis Rojas said he was very pleased with the result of Carrasco's start.

"There's a chance he makes his next start with us, and there's a chance he makes another one (rehab start)," said Rojas. "But the stuff was good and the six strikeouts in three innings is impressive."

While the Mets have not yet made a decision on whether Carrasco's next start will be in the big-leagues or not, his latest outing was promising enough to warrant his activation when he is due up for his next turn.

If Carrasco does in fact make his next start for the Mets, it will likely come on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds when they plan on debuting their black jerseys.

As Mike Puma of The New York Post also reported, Carrasco is expected to make his next start with the Mets.

The Mets acquired Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians as a part of their blockbuster trade for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor in the offseason.

Carrasco has produced a solid 11-year career with a record of 88-73, a 3.77 ERA and 1,305 strikeouts in 1,242.1 innings. He has gone through a long road to get back to the majors after tearing his hamstring in spring training, and his debut with the Mets is long overdue.