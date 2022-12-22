Carlos Correa to Undergo Physical With New York Mets on Thursday

According to his agent Scott Boras, Carlos Correa is set to undergo his physical examination with the New York Mets on Thursday.

Boras spoke at Yankee Stadium following the introductory press conference of another one of his clients, Carlos Rodon, and said the Mets will likely review Correa's physical results for 24-48 hours. Boras expects the deal to be made official before Christmas.

After agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, Correa's deal fell through after the team flagged something they were concerned about in his physical exam.

Although Boras did not know the exactly what was flagged by the Giants, he believes the Mets will not do the same.

"There is nothing with him that is currently any sort of medical issue," Boras said.

Shortly after the deal with the Giants fell through, the Mets swooped in and agreed upon a 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

Read More:

- Mets Sign Infielder Carlos Correa to 12-Year, $315 Million Deal

- What Helped Justin Verlander Decide to Join Mets

- Seth Lugo Leaves Mets for Padres

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.