Carlos Correa 'Very Surprised' Both Mets, Giants Balked at Signing him

Carlos Correa said he was "very surprised" both Mets and Giants balked at signing him.

Third time's the charm. Or in this case, it was the third team.

During his introductory press conference with the Minnesota Twins, who signed him to a six-year, $200 million deal, Carlos Correa addressed the elephant in the room.

Correa saw two agreements fall through this offseason, one with the San Francisco Giants, and one with the New York Mets. That's because of an ankle injury from 2014, but Correa has not missed time due to this ailment over the past seven years.

For that, Correa admittedly was very surprised that both the Mets and Giants balked at signing him over his medicals.

"(It was) very surprising," Correa said. "Especially because in 2022 I did three physicals. I did one full physical with Dr. ElAttrache before my physical with the Twins before signing the deal, and then I did an exit physical with Dr. Kemp again and everything was fine."

"Going into the physicals, there was no concerns on my part. My body feels great; I played throughout the season and never felt better. So yeah, it was surprising."

Correa went on to add that the process taught him that doctors have a difference in opinions.

“One thing I learned throughout the whole process is that doctors have differences of opinions," Correa said. "I had a lot of doctors tell me that I was fine, some doctors that said it wasn't so fine."

After Correa's deal with the Giants fell through, the Mets swooped in to agree on a 12-year, $315 million deal on December 21. But upon giving him his physical, the Mets had the same concerns over the metal plate in Correa's ankle.

Correa's camp and the Mets spent nearly three weeks trying to re-work the deal, while the Mets tried to add language in the deal that would protect them if Correa missed time with this injury.

As a result, the Mets offered six-years, $157.5 million guaranteed, so Correa opted to take $42.5 million more in guaranteed money to go back to the Twins.

