Carlos Mendoza Reveals Clear Leader in Mets Clubhouse After Sweep Against Yankees
Many New York Mets fans believe Grimace has been their team’s good luck charm this month. And while that may be true, Francisco Alvarez’s positive impact is also being proven.
The Mets improved to 22-3 in the past 25 games Alvarez has played in after Wednesday’s 12-2 Subway Series sweep over the Yankees. Over the past eight games (in which the Mets are 6-2), the 22-year-old catcher has hit .556 (15-for-27) with three home runs, four doubles, and seven walks. Since June 15, Alvarez has upped his OPS from .579 to .904.
Before Wednesday’s game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza noted that he has been equally impressed by Alvarez’s excellent defensive work as he’s been with his hitting.
When asked about the spark Alvarez has given New York since returning from the injury list on June 11, Mendoza said, “His ability to lead not only the pitching staff but his presence there in the dugout with the position players. And his at-bats of late... He has been on fire.
“He’s a leader,” Mendoza added.
Alvarez’s teammates were also eager to praise his influence after Wednesday’s win, with shortstop Francisco Lindor saying that the young backstop has been “very impactful” for the Mets since his return.
“He has taken great timeouts to go to the mound and talk to the pitchers,” Lindor added. “And he has done a really good job of continuing to learn his pitchers.”
Sean Manaea, who threw five scoreless innings and earned his fifth win of the season on Wednesday, also commended his catcher.
"[Alvarez’s] confidence is the biggest thing that I’ve seen,” Manaea told reporters after the game. “You can't tell the difference between him and somebody with a lot of time. He's just done a very, very good job."
After a well-deserved day off on Thursday, Alvarez will look to lead the red-hot Mets to another series win against the Houston Astros this weekend. Jose Quintana will get the ball for the series opener on Friday.