Skip to main content

Chris Bassitt Signs 3-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt has signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One and done.

Chris Bassitt's time with the Mets has officially ended after he signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report on this news.

Bassitt rejected the Mets' one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer last month, which means the Blue Jays will have to give New York a draft pick as compensation for signing him.

Bassitt was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Mets last March in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

The righty proceeded to produce a strong first and only campaign in Queens, posting a 15-9 record, 3.42 ERA and 167 strikeouts across 181.2 innings in 30 starts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bassitt's final two starts of the season came against the Braves and Padres and were disappointing. However, overall, he had a more than solid season.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old was replaced in the Mets' rotation with the signings of Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

Read More:

- Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Chris BassittJustin VerlanderJose QuintanaNew York Mets

Read More

Chris Bassitt Signs 3-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

Adam Duvall Could Help Round Out New York Mets' Outfield

New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
News

Adam Duvall Could Help Round Out New York Mets' Outfield

By Rob Piersall
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed David Robertson to a one-year deal.
News

New York Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

Where Things Stand With Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
USATSI_19111690
News

New York Mets Acquire Lefty Reliever from Rays via Trade

By Pat Ragazzo