Chris Bassitt Signs 3-Year Deal With Toronto Blue Jays

One and done.

Chris Bassitt's time with the Mets has officially ended after he signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, as a source confirmed to Inside the Mets.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report on this news.

Bassitt rejected the Mets' one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer last month, which means the Blue Jays will have to give New York a draft pick as compensation for signing him.

Bassitt was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Mets last March in exchange for pitching prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller.

The righty proceeded to produce a strong first and only campaign in Queens, posting a 15-9 record, 3.42 ERA and 167 strikeouts across 181.2 innings in 30 starts.

Bassitt's final two starts of the season came against the Braves and Padres and were disappointing. However, overall, he had a more than solid season.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old was replaced in the Mets' rotation with the signings of Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

Read More:

- Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.