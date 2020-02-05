Amazin' Clubhouse
Cohen Private Ventures won't comment on status of stalled deal with Wilpons for controlling interest in Mets

Rick Laughland

Amazin' Clubhouse spoke to the office at Cohen Private Ventures regarding the Wilpons deal to sell majority interest in the Mets reportedly being on life support. 

Cohen's Private Ventures refused to comment and shed any light on whether reports are exaggerated or indicate the true dire nature of the deal. 

With billions of dollars on the line, the Wilpons are second guessing the timeline for Cohen's majority takeover and supposedly requesting more money to leave Cohen's pockets to expedite the timeline for his controlling interest. 

It's hard to blame the two sides for hitting a snag since deals of this nature can be extremely complicated and slow moving, but the Wilpons don't exactly have a pristine reputation in the New York market. 

Unfortunately for them, the Wilpons lost the benefit of the doubt a while ago and when something goes wrong surrounding the team, it usually falls on ownership. 

The Amazin's are the precipice of a transition in ownership and now that looks to be in serious doubt. 

Of course on the other side of the coin, Cohen's camp could be going public with this full well knowing that the Wilpons will now face immense pressure from fans to acquiesce to his demands and sell controlling ownership in the team. Only those in the meetings between the Wilpons and Cohen in the bowels of Citi Field are privy to exactly what's going on behind the scenes, but if one thing is clear, neither side wants to discuss this publicly by any stretch of the imagination.  

