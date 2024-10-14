Could Mets Pursue Elite Hurler Via Offseason Trade?
The New York Mets' starting rotation is likely going to look very different by the start of 2025.
In addition to ace Kodai Senga hopefully being healthy and ready to go by Opening Day next year, current Mets starters Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Sean Manaea are all expected to hit the free agency market, all three of whom could leave Queens.
Because of this, most MLB analysts and insiders are predicting that New York will try to acquire a top-tier starting pitcher via free agency. Among the names commonly listed for New York to pursue are Orioles standout Corbin Burnes, San Francisco Giants' reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and Atlanta Braves elite lefty Max Fried.
But what if these starters decide to sign elsewhere? In that case, the Mets may pivot to trading for another starting pitcher. And an October 14 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter suggested that St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray will likely be on the trading block — and the Mets might want to come calling.
"After finishing runner-up in AL Cy Young voting with the Minnesota Twins in 2023, veteran Sonny Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals early last offseason as they worked to rebuild their starting rotation," Rueter wrote.
"He finished 13-9 with a 3.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 203 strikeouts in 166.1 innings in his Cardinals debut, but the team missed the playoffs for [the] second year in a row, and a larger retooling may be in order.
"His contract was back-loaded, and that remaining money takes a bite out of his trade value, but he has a lengthy track record as a frontline option and should generate plenty of interest if he is made available," he added.
Gray is owed $60 million over the next two seasons, and his current Cardinals contract includes a club option in 2027.
While Gray is 34 years old, his consistency and reliability could make him a great addition to the Mets' starting rotation next season.