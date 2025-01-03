Could Mets Reunite With 'Appealing' Reliever This Offseason?
The New York Mets made the biggest splash of this MLB offseason when they signed Juan Soto. Along with that, they have added three key pieces to their starting rotation by acquiring Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and Frankie Montas.
While the Mets roster is already looking good heading into the 2025 campaign, the bullpen remains a glaring deficiency. Mike Puma of the New York Post addressed this in a January 1 article by writing, "To date, the bullpen hasn’t been touched beyond the collection of largely unproven arms who have been signed or claimed off waivers.
"The known quantities include Edwin Diaz, Reed Garrett, Sean Reid-Foley and Jose Butto (if he doesn’t return to starting). Dedniel Nunez also pitched at a high level before a late-season elbow injury sidelined him. Lefty Danny Young was successful for a stretch but faded late in the season. Huascar Brazoban is another wild card," he continued.
"In short, there is room for additional talent."
Later on in the article, Puma listed former Mets closer and current free agent David Robertson is an option to help fill New York's relief void.
"The ageless wonder rebounded last season following an ugly two-month stint with the Marlins in 2023 after the Mets traded him," he said.
"Robertson, who turns 40 in April, pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 60 appearances last season with the Rangers.
"The right-hander has succeeded in New York with both the Yankees and Mets, and his crossover ability in handling righties and lefties is appealing," Puma added.
Robertson has a 4-2 record with a sterling 2.05 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and 14 saves in 40 appearances with the Mets in his career.
His success in Queens back in 2023 before getting traded might be enough to convince David Stearns that Robertson is the perfect fit for his team's bullpen next season.