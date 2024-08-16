Could Mets Reunite With Left-Hander To Add Much-Needed Pitching?
The New York Mets have been a pleasant surprise this season after a rough start to the 2024 campaign.
New York at one point was over 10 games below .500 but now is just two games out of a National League Wild Card spot with plenty of time left to make up some ground in the standings. One thing that could help the Mets at this point would be to add some more veteran bullpen depth.
One player who could make some sense is left-hander Chasen Shreve. He recently became a free agent after rejecting a minor league assignment after being designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"Left-hander Chasen Shreve, who was recently designated for assignment by the Rockies, rejected an outright assignment and elected free agency, per the MLB.com transactions log," Adams said. "He’s back on the open market.
"Shreve, 34, only pitched one inning with the Rockies. He retired all three hitters he faced on a trio of grounders. It was just one inning, but that frame now gives Shreve a stretch of 11 consecutive seasons pitching in the big leagues in some capacity. Though he hasn’t gotten much of a look in the majors this year, Shreve has been pitching well in Triple-A. He’s spent time in the Yankees’ and Rangers’ systems as well, totaling 34 1/3 innings with a 2.62 earned run average, 26.7% strikeout rate, 9.2% walk rate, and 41.5% ground-ball rate."
Shreve spent the 2020 and 2022 seasons with the Mets and could make sense as a reunion candidate with a 3.96 ERA in 368 total appearances.
