Could Mets Reunite With Veteran Hurler This Summer At Trade Deadline?
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here very soon and it's clear that the New York Mets will be busy.
New York isn't completely out of the water yet and still is under .500 at 43-44, but, there is reason to have hope about the team. The Mets have turned things around and certainly are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot.
If the Mets can keep up their recent level of play, they likely will look to add this summer with the bullpen being the club's biggest priority. One player who could make a lot of sense for the club is old friend David Robertson. He will be available "barring a dramatic turnaround," according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale said.
Robertson could make a lot of sense for the Mets. He already has had success in New York as a member of the club in 2023. He had a 2.05 ERA last season in 40 appearances before being traded to the Miami Marlins.
The Mets have a need in the bullpen and Robertson has been impressive this season with a 3.13 ERA in 35 appearances for the Texas Rangers. Texas looks like it could end up selling this summer and it sounds like Robertson will be available. Why not reunite?
