Could New York Mets Get Ace Back Sooner Than Expected?
With just five weeks left in the regular season, time is running out for the New York Mets' ace to return.
According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, "the Mets think there’s a chance" that Kodai Senga could potentially pitch in one of the final five games of the regular season against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.
Senga is on the mend after straining his calf during his first start of the year back on July 26th. It’s been a frustrating second season for Senga who was sidelined for the first four months of the 2024 campaign with a right shoulder capsule strain and later triceps inflammation. His long-awaited return was cut short by a high-grade left calf strain that has kept him out for the past month.
Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns recently revealed last Friday that Senga could begin throwing from a standing position in the next week to ten days.
"He’s still going through the initial stages of the recovery," Stearns told reporters. "The good news is because it is a lower-body injury he’s able to keep his arm going but we haven’t done any upright throwing yet. We’re still in immobilized throwing. So, I can’t answer the question on his likelihood for October. We need to get him upright and throwing, see how his arm responds and then we’ll have a better idea of where this is headed."
While Stearns wouldn't put a timeline on his star pitcher, Senga could potentially be in line for a return in the last week of the season, should the Mets still be in playoff contention, and if all goes well with his rehab checkpoints, per The Athletic.
This is promising news after Mets manager Carlos Mendoza initially put a ten-week timeline on Senga at the time of the injury and hinted that the ace was likely done for the regular season.
Having Senga start one of the key matchups against Atlanta or Milwaukee that week would provide the Mets with a major morale boost. Fans might remember Senga’s only start of the year came against the Braves in a dominant effort at Citi Field, striking out nine batters and allowing two runs across 5.1 innings.
While the possibility of Senga’s return is certainly exciting, the Mets still have some work to do before then. The team remains 1.5 games back of the Braves for the final NL Wildcard spot. With two key matchups against the Phillies in September, and closing the year against the Braves and the Brewers, the margin for error is thin.
Senga’s potential regular season return should be viewed as doubtful unless everything falls perfectly into place. If the Mets are out of the playoff race by then, the team will all but certainly shut him down for the season and get him healthy for 2025.
However, if Senga does make it back, it would be a major boost to have him in their October rotation should the team make the postseason.