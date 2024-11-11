Could New York Mets Reunite With Veteran Reliever?
Beyond Edwin Díaz, Reed Garrett, Dedniel Núñez, José Butto, and possibly David Peterson if he remains in a relief role, the New York Mets’ bullpen could feature a few new faces in 2025.
In 2024, the Mets bullpen ranked 17th in both ERA and WHIP, while leading the majors in K/9 rate. However, it also issued the third-most walks in baseball.
For a team that came within two wins of a World Series appearance, an upgrade to the bullpen seems essential. Ironically, one of the top free-agent options available this offseason is a familiar face who wore a Mets uniform just two years ago.
On Nov. 2, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that right-handed reliever David Robertson declined his $7 million option for 2025, making him a free agent after one season with the Texas Rangers. In 68 appearances, Robertson registered a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP, 1.11 WHIP, and a 12.4 K/9 rate over a career-high 72 innings.
Featuring an effective cutter, slider and knuckle curve, Robertson showed no signs of slowing down as the top setup man for closer Kirby Yates. In June, he made history by becoming the first pitcher to strike out Los Angeles Dodgers superstars Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman in consecutive at-bats—and he did it in back-to-back games.
Robertson, 39, previously signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Mets ahead of the 2023 season. On paper, he was slated to form a dominant eighth and ninth-inning duo with Díaz. Unfortunately for New York, the duo never took the field together due to Díaz’s season-ending injury during the World Baseball Classic.
Despite a disastrous season for the Mets, Robertson remained a dependable arm, continuing the steady performance he has displayed throughout his 16-year career. His résumé includes a World Series ring and an All-Star appearance with the New York Yankees. Before being traded to the Miami Marlins at the deadline in 2023, Robertson notched 14 saves and posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 9.8 K/9 rate in 40 appearances with the Mets.
With Díaz now fully recovered, the Mets could be tempted to revisit a bullpen plan they never got to implement. The team has already declined Phil Maton’s 2025 option, while free agents Brooks Raley and Drew Smith are recovering from Tommy John surgery. Additionally, a reunion with Adam Ottavino appears unlikely, leaving the Mets with plenty of room to add multiple arms. Deadline pickup Ryne Stanek is also on the open market.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is known for targeting high-upside arms at lower costs, continuing that trend by adding right-handers Chris Devenski and Dylan Covey to minor league contracts this offseason. Despite the team's focus on pursuing high-profile free agents like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Willy Adames, New York can still afford to make at least one significant bullpen addition.
ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel recently projected a second-consecutive one-year, $11.5 million deal for Robertson—a slight raise from his previous contract with the Mets. With younger star free agent relievers like Tanner Scott likely to secure longer-term contracts with higher average annual values, signing Robertson could be a less risky and more cost-effective way to upgrade the bullpen.