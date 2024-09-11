Could This Cy Young Winner be Part of Mets' 'Active Offseason?'
The New York Mets will likely be seeking a top starting pitcher in the offseason and this elite arm would be an ideal fit.
Listing the potential busiest teams this upcoming offseason, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller not only included the Mets, but offered an intriguing rotation target in soon-to-be free agent ace Corbin Burnes.
"Offering (Juan) Soto half a billion bucks is merely the beginning. They're (also) going to try to re-sign Pete Alonso for what could be close to $200 million," Miller noted. "They're also going to make it a point to bring in at least one quality starting pitcher, considering they're about to lose all three of their team leaders in innings pitched this season. If it's Corbin Burnes, that might be another $200M price tag."
To Miller's point, the three current leaders in innings thrown (Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana) are all expected to hit free agency and this trio will surely garner plenty of interest from other teams on the open market. That'll force the Mets to either pray some younger talents work out or to pay up to add pitching.
Burnes, set to turn 30 in October, will likely seek nine figures and a long-term deal. He has posted a 13-8 record in 29 starts for the Baltimore Orioles this season and his accompanying 3.18 ERA is seventh-best in the American League. Burnes also won the NL Cy Young Award as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2021.
Since purchasing the team in 2020, Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to spend big. Signing Burnes to a long-term deal would be somewhat risky considering his age, but it may be a move Cohen is compelled to make if the team loses Severino and/or Manaea.