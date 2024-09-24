Could This NL Foe Swipe Pete Alonso From New York Mets?
When the New York Mets season comes to an end, all eyes will be on their first baseman.
Pete Alonso, who has spent his entire six-year big-league career in New York, is set to become a free agent for the first time this offseason. While Alonso has expressed his desire to be a Met for life, his future wearing orange and blue is uncertain.
Alonso has not had his best season for the Mets, but has still hit a respectable .244/.332/.470 with an OPS of .802, 34 home runs and 84 RBIs this year.
Despite holding onto hope that this past Sunday was not his final home game as a Met, Alonso is going to be in high demand this winter and a number of teams will be vying for his services.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided listed Alonso as a possible fit for the St. Louis Cardinals for their 2025 season if the Mets fail to give the "Polar Bear" a new contract.
The Cardinals' current first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, is also set to be a free agent after the season and it wouldn't be surprising if they don't bring him back.
Goldschmidt is hitting just .243/.302/.407 with an OPS of .709, 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 580 at-bats this year, and has been on a steady decline since winning National League MVP in 2022. Goldschmidt is also 37-years-old, so the Cardinals are in need of a long-term first baseman, which is where Alonso comes in.
It's hard to envision Alonso leaving the Mets given he has emerged as a franchise cornerstone and feared power-hitter since making his MLB debut in Queens in 2019. However, the Cardinals are certainly a team that makes sense for the four-time All-Star if the Mets let him walk.