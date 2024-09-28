Cross-Town Rival Won't go to 'Nutty Numbers' For Superstar; Could Mets Outbid?
The postseason is approaching, but free agency is not far behind.
In about six weeks, superstar outfielder Juan Soto will hit the free agent market for the first time in his career and is expected to draw a historic long-term deal.
While Soto has had a superb year in his first season with the New York Yankees, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to retain him.
The New York Mets and billionaire Steve Cohen certainly have the funds to lure Soto away from the Bronx by making themselves the highest bidder for his services. And one MLB insider believes the Yankees will indeed be outbid for Soto by another club.
“We don’t know really what’s in Soto’s heart — does he really want to stay with the Yankees, or like a lot of players, and by the way, this is totally their prerogative, some players equate money for respect," ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney told Pinstripe Territory earlier in the week. “Is Soto looking to get a record number of dollars from one of these teams?
“And I do think in the end, the Yankees are going to be outbid by somebody. I can’t see Hal (Steinbrenner) going to nutty numbers and we don’t know if (New York Mets owner) Steve Cohen is going to do like he does with some of his art and just blow the competition out of the water.”
Soto has set a career-high with 41 home runs this season. He is going to be just 26-years-old by the time free agency begins, and the Mets could build their franchise around the star slugger.
“I was told in spring training: that’s our (the Mets’) guy,” Olney added. “Like Soto is the focus on what the Mets are going to try to do.”
The Mets have franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso also set to hit the open market as well. Signing both Alonso and Soto to massive long-term deals seems unlikely, but it's still possible with Cohen at the helm.