Cy Young Candidate, World Series Winning Starter Listed as Blockbuster Trade Target For Mets
The New York Mets are lacking a true ace in their starting rotation especially without the injured Kodai Senga, but this potential move would fill that hole.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter identified Houston Astros ace left-handed starter Framber Valdez as a hypothetical trade target for the New York Mets this summer.
While the Mets have not gotten off to a strong start to the season with a 19-23 record, which has them in fourth place in the NL East division, the idea is that they can acquire starting pitching under team control beyond 2024 to help build towards the future. Valdez fits this bill as 2025 will be his walk-year and by then, the Mets can either workout a long-term extension or trade him.
The Seattle Mariners took a similar route when acquiring frontline ace righty starter Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 trade deadline, despite missing out on the postseason that year.
Currently, Kodai Senga is the Mets' ace, but he has not thrown a pitch in a live game this season, as he is recovering from a shoulder injury. Senga is coming off a campaign, where he finished as the runner-up for the National League Rookie of The Year Award. However, the Mets' rotation would be much stronger having a 1-2 punch of Valdez and Senga in the long-term.
Valdez has been one of the best starters in baseball spanning across the past five seasons. He has finished in the Top 11 for the AL Cy Young Award voting a total of three times during this period and helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series.. The southpaw is still just 30-years-old and primed for a long-term deal, which would make sense for the Mets.
Should the Mets decide not to trade for him, they will have to wait until he hits free agency after 2025, which is the year owner Steve Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns and the organization are eyeing as their next window to contend with a substantial amount of money coming off the books.
New York could also attempt to land him at next year's deadline and potentially give up less assets in the process since he will be a rental. But that is a risk, as the Astros could be contenders next year. At the moment, Houston has struggled out of the gate, but there is a long season ahead, so there is no guarantee Valdez will be available later this summer either if they turn it around.