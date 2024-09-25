Cy Young Winner Expected to Become Free Agent; Should Mets Pursue?
Regardless of how the New York Mets' 2024 season ends, this upcoming offseason might be among the most crucial in their franchise's recent history.
The Mets' free agency narratives that will capture the most attention this offseason are whether they will re-sign slugger Pete Alonso and if they can secure New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
Yet, perhaps even more important than those outcomes is how their starting rotation will shake out. Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino — who have thrown for a combined 526 innings this season — are all likely to become free agents this winter.
There's a very slim chance that New York will re-sign all three of these veterans, which means that the Mets are expected to be active in adding starting pitchers in free agency.
Current Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes would be a great fit. But if Burnes signs elsewhere, the Mets will have to pivot. And luckily, there's a two-time Cy Young award winner who will likely also be available.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell has rebounded excellently after a tough start this season, producing a 5-3 record with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched.
Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco this past offseason, which includes a player opt-out after 2024. While it was initially unclear whether Snell could use that opt-out after his early-season struggles, a September 25 article from NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic offers crucial clarity on his impending decision.
"Blake Snell is going to opt out of the second season of his contract with the Giants and return to free agency, which is exactly what both sides expected when he signed late in the spring," Pavlovic wrote.
Spotrac projects the 31-year-old to receive a six-year, $172 million contract this offseason. While that's a hefty price, Snell's impressive pedigree will make it a worthy gamble for the Mets that could pay off dividends.