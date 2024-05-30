David Stearns Hints at Mets' Trade Deadline Plans Amid Ongoing Struggles
As the New York Mets continue to grapple with a disappointing season, David Stearns, the team’s president of baseball operations, offered some insights into potential moves ahead of the trade deadline. Following yet another series loss at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stearns acknowledged the team’s underperformance and hinted at changes on the horizon.
"We haven't played like a playoff team," Stearns said candidly when asked about the Mets' postseason prospects. "That doesn't mean we won't, but we gotta show it. I think we have a group of players that is very committed to that goal and is determined to play better. But until we show it, it's a reasonable question."
The Mets, who have repeatedly found new ways to lose games, face significant questions about their roster construction. The recent series against the Dodgers highlighted these issues, with the team struggling to find consistency both at the plate and out of the bullpen. Despite these challenges, Stearns remains focused on supporting key players, including slugger Pete Alonso.
"Nothing's changed with Pete’s situation," Stearns emphasized. "Our goal on a daily basis is to help Pete succeed as much as he possibly can so that we can win as many games as possible. And that's where I expect we'll continue to be."
Looking ahead to the trade deadline, Stearns reiterated the organization’s commitment to building a competitive team. "I think the guiding light on all this is: put together the best team possible," he said. "That's our goal as an organization, from ownership on down, and that's what we’re going to strive to do."
However, Stearns also pointed out the unsustainable nature of the current roster, particularly regarding the dual presence of prospects Mark Vientos and Brett Baty. "This present roster construction cannot last in perpetuity," Stearns remarked, indicating potential moves to address this imbalance.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Mets will need to make strategic decisions to bolster their chances of turning the season around and making a playoff push.
Stearns' comments suggest that while changes are on the horizon, the focus remains on improving the team and supporting its key players.