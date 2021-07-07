Sports Illustrated home
DeGrom Day Postponed; Mets-Brewers To Play Split Doubleheader On Wednesday

Tuesday's severe weather storm saw Jacob deGrom's start against the Brewers get postponed. Now, the Mets will play a split doubleheader tomorrow. Find out what it means for deGrom and his status for the All-Star Game.
NEW YORK- After a 2.5 hour rain delay, the Mets ultimately postponed Tuesday evening's game with the Brewers due to a severe weather storm.

As a result, they will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday at 2:10 pm and 7:10 pm.

This will be the Mets' ninth doubleheader of the season.

Since ace pitcher Jacob deGrom's outing will be pushed back to tomorrow, this means he will not be able to make a second start before the All-Star break.

This could allow him to pitch in the All-Star Game on July 13, despite the right-hander's plans to skip out on the Midsummer Classic altogether.

