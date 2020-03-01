Jacob deGrom is back and he looks as good as he did last September when he nailed down his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

In his first appearance in Grapefruit League action this season, deGrom “deGrom-inated” the Washington Nationals over three innings of shutout baseball propelling the Mets to a 3-1 victory over their divisional rivals.

New York improved 4-6-1 on Spring Training, despite also losing to the Miami Marlins 7-1 down in Jupiter in split squad action. (More on that in a moment!)

This day was really all about the Mets ace, who threw 10 consecutive strikes while retiring the first four men to face him to open the ball game. It was almost like it required little to no effort for deGrom to dispose of a Nationals team that had only four regulars in the lineup in Port St. Lucie.

The only blemish on deGrom’s day was a one-out single by Andrew Stevenson in the top of the second inning. deGrom would retire the next five batters after the Stevenson hit to complete his day.

Offensively, the Mets got all the runs deGrom needed in the bottom of the first. A single by Jeff McNeil and a walk to Brandon Nimmo was capped off by a two-run double by Robinson Cano.

Michael Conforto’s solo homer to right in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the final run of the afternoon; a nice way for Conforto to celebrate his 27th birthday we might add.

Finally of note, Edwin Diaz tossed an inning of shutout ball in relief. The troubled Mets closer came in for deGrom in the top of the fourth inning and got through it, giving up only a Ryan Zimmerman one-out double. Diaz’s Spring ERA drops to 9.00.

Justin Wilson, Chasen Schreve and Tyler Bashlor also tossed shutout innings in relief for New York.

Meanwhile over in Jupiter it was a mixed bag for the Amazin’s against the Fish. Michael Wacha, who came across as blindsided last week when the Mets revealed they would not have a set number five starter this season, tossed three shutout innings in his second start against Miami.

Wacha gave up a pair of hits and worked around a walk on Sunday, and might be making the case that the Mets should reconsider their plans for the fifth starter. This spring, Wacha has tossed five shutout innings in total, scattering three hits and three walks, while striking out three.

Sunday’s 7-1 loss to Miami was not as good a day for the Mets minor leaguers, as Pedro Payano, Kevin Smith and Francisco Rios all got shelled by the Marlins who are now 7-2 this spring.

The Mets are off on Monday and return to action Tuesday against Miami from Port St. Lucie.