Dodgers Swipe Another Mets’ Bullpen Option in Kirby Yates
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to add to their offseason riches and have swiped yet another key free-agent reliever from the bullpen-needy New York Mets.
On Tuesday, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Dodgers and reliever Kirby Yates had reached a tentative agreement pending the completion of a physical. Yates was viewed as the top reliever left on the free-agent market and is set to join his third different team in three seasons.
The physical examination could prove to be a stickier point than usual. Yates, now 38, has a history of injuries, including missing the 2021 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery. If Yates successfully passes his physical, the new deal will likely be announced in the coming days.
Yates' agreement with the Dodgers comes just two days after the team locked up another former San Diego Padres closer, Tanner Scott; the Dodgers awarded Scott with a four-year contract worth $72 million. Both Scott and Yates had been previously linked to the Mets who have been looking to beef up the back-end of their bullpen this offseason. Last week, New York signed southpaw and former Atlanta Brave A.J. Minter to be the primary setup man for all-star closer Edwin Diaz.
According to Nightengale, one reason the Dodgers have been so aggressive in adding bullpen arms is their anticipation of starting the season without star closer Michael Kopech. While nothing official has been reported, Nightingale suggests the Dodgers expect to be without Kopech for at least the first month of the season. Adding both Scott and Yates provides the team with multiple arms that can be used as closers until Kopech returns.
Yates spent last year with the Texas Rangers and took over as the team’s primary closer early in the season. He recorded a sparkling 1.17 ERA and 0.827 WHIP with 33 saves across 61.2 innings pitched, landing him a spot on the American League All-Star Team and eighth place in AL Cy Young voting.
With Yates off the market, the Mets will need to pivot towards other bullpen options; potential additions for New York include Carlos Estévez and former Met David Robertson.