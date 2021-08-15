Drew Smith Lands On IL; Francisco Lindor Might Not Require Rehab Assignment

The Mets lost a key piece of their bullpen to the injured list, while Francisco Lindor (strained oblique) might not require a rehab assignment before returning to the team.

For the second straight day, the Mets lost another key player to the injured list.

This time, it was right-handed reliever Drew Smith, who was placed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Smith is quietly having a more than solid season in the Mets' bullpen, posting a 2.40 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

The 27-year-old is a bigger loss than most would assume, as he has often been relied on to pitch in close games, whether his team was leading or trailing. With Smith out, the Mets will be forced to lean harder on arms such as Yennsy Diaz in these situations.

Relief pitchers Geoff Hartlieb and Jake Reed, were both recalled from Triple-A after Albert Almora Jr. was optioned and Smith hit the IL.

Lindor Update

As shortstop Francisco Lindor (oblique strain) continues to make his way back from the IL, he has made it clear that he wants to rejoin the team without going out on a rehab assignment once the performance staff is satisfied with his progress, per Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News.

As Thosar also noted, the Mets are still mulling this decision. With just 47 games left in the regular season and the Mets in a tight race in the NL East, time is of the essence and they could certainly use Lindor back in their lineup.

On Saturday, Lindor took batting practice from the left side of the plate for the first time since straining his right oblique on July 16. Earlier this week, Lindor took batting practice from the right side, and continues to do fielding and base-running drills, while simulating live-game sequences.

Lindor went through his routine this afternoon on back-to-back days for the first time since landing on the IL four weeks ago.

According to Luis Rojas, Lindor's next step is to face live pitching. And while there is still no timeline for his return, this week was a huge step in the right direction for the Mets' star shortstop.