Promising Reliever Nearing Return to Mets to Boost Struggling Bullpen
The New York Mets' bullpen is about to receive some much-needed help in the form of a capable reinforcement arm.
The Mets are planning on activating right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith from the 15-day injured list on Sunday or Monday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Smith just completed his third minor league rehab appearance, and Mendoza and the Mets believe he will not require any additional rehab innings before rejoining the big-league club.
This means the Mets are expected to have Smith back for their series in D.C. against the Washington Nationals this week, as well as their London weekend series versus the Philadelphia Phillies. This week is an important stretch for the Mets as they play two National League East rivals and try to regain their footing after what was an abysmal month of May where they went 9-19.
Smith was one of the Mets' better relievers in the first month of the season before landing on the IL in late-April due to shoulder inflammation. Although the Mets were set to activate him a few weeks ago, the righty suffered a setback and was forced to shut things down before restarting another rehab assignment.
In 10 innings pitched this year, Smith had a 2.70 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 11 strikeouts and one save. The Mets could rely on the 30-year-old to close some more games out after losing closer Edwin Diaz to the 15-day IL due to a shoulder impingement. Even when Diaz returns, though, he had already lost the closer's role as a result of a rough stretch, so Reed Garrett and Adam Ottavino have been asked to handle the ninth inning on different occasions.
The Mets' bullpen has gone through a major rough patch as of late, mainly because of Diaz's struggles after coming off knee surgery and missing all of last season. But they haven't received much support from their other high-leverage arms, and lost lefty Brooks Raley to Tommy John surgery. The return of Smith should help weather the storm a bit.
Smith is the longest tenured Met as he made his debut with the team back in 2018. His career has seen ups and downs on the mound, but has mostly been held back by injuries. This season has been no different, but he still has time to come back and perform if he can stay healthy.