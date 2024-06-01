Inside The Mets

Promising Reliever Nearing Return to Mets to Boost Struggling Bullpen

The New York Mets' bullpen recently lost elite closer Edwin Diaz to the IL, who has struggled immensely this year, as has the entire unit. Luckily they are close to getting an important reliever back from the IL.

Pat Ragazzo

Apr 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (33) shakes hands with catcher Omar Narvaez (2) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets' bullpen is about to receive some much-needed help in the form of a capable reinforcement arm.

The Mets are planning on activating right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith from the 15-day injured list on Sunday or Monday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

Smith just completed his third minor league rehab appearance, and Mendoza and the Mets believe he will not require any additional rehab innings before rejoining the big-league club.

This means the Mets are expected to have Smith back for their series in D.C. against the Washington Nationals this week, as well as their London weekend series versus the Philadelphia Phillies. This week is an important stretch for the Mets as they play two National League East rivals and try to regain their footing after what was an abysmal month of May where they went 9-19.

Smith was one of the Mets' better relievers in the first month of the season before landing on the IL in late-April due to shoulder inflammation. Although the Mets were set to activate him a few weeks ago, the righty suffered a setback and was forced to shut things down before restarting another rehab assignment.

In 10 innings pitched this year, Smith had a 2.70 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 11 strikeouts and one save. The Mets could rely on the 30-year-old to close some more games out after losing closer Edwin Diaz to the 15-day IL due to a shoulder impingement. Even when Diaz returns, though, he had already lost the closer's role as a result of a rough stretch, so Reed Garrett and Adam Ottavino have been asked to handle the ninth inning on different occasions.

The Mets' bullpen has gone through a major rough patch as of late, mainly because of Diaz's struggles after coming off knee surgery and missing all of last season. But they haven't received much support from their other high-leverage arms, and lost lefty Brooks Raley to Tommy John surgery. The return of Smith should help weather the storm a bit.

Smith is the longest tenured Met as he made his debut with the team back in 2018. His career has seen ups and downs on the mound, but has mostly been held back by injuries. This season has been no different, but he still has time to come back and perform if he can stay healthy.

Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.